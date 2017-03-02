Construction alert: Repairs to begin soon on Shawnee Mission Parkway bridge over Interstate 35

An upcoming bridge repair, resurface and painting project involving Shawnee Mission Parkway over Interstate 35 in Merriam is expected to cause significant rush hour delays.
The project is expected to begin March 13, at which time traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction throughout the duration of the project. There also will be an 11-foot width restriction on the lanes over Carter Avenue.
The $2.4 million project includes patching and resurfacing of the bridge’s deck as well as painting of the bridge and repairing the approaches to the bridge.
The work zone for the project stretches from Ikea Way on the east and Mastin Street on the west. Traffic will be directed through the project via barricades, signs and cones.
Transportation officials suggest drivers use alternate routes to avoid rush hour delays.
As part of the project, crews also will complete work on Carter Avenue underneath the Shawnee Mission Parkway bridge. Minor delays are expected on Carter when the bridge painting occurs.
The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-August, weather permitting.
This is the second project announced this week that will have significant impact on traffic. Earlier this week, transportation officials announced a massive, two-year pavement reconstruction project on Interstate 435 in Overland Park.
