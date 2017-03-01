Belton woman killed in rollover crash on I-49 near Peculiar

A Belton woman died after the Jeep she was driving on Interstate 49 overturned after colliding with another vehicle.
Haley McDonald, 24, was ejected from the 2008 Jeep that collided with a 2012 Ford about 2 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-49 near Peculiar. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a 3-year-old and an infant riding with McDonald were not injured.
According to the highway patrol, the children were wearing seat belts. McDonald was not.
The driver of the Ford, a 27-year-old man from Minnesota, was airlifted to a hospital with moderate injuries. The man was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
