Belton woman killed in rollover crash on I-49 near Peculiar

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks Pause

2:30 Injury, chronic pain, lead to life in kilt for Leawood man

1:24 Massive construction project on I-435 in Overland Park to cause delays

3:51 Olathe shooting victim speaks

1:17 Purinton makes first court appearance

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack

1:01 Rolling gunbattle on Bruce R. Watkins Drive leaves one dead

0:45 Merriam house left uninhabitable after early morning fire

2:28 Quindaro Ruins a story of freedom, unity, community