Forty-six Chihuahuas and three cats, taken from ‘overwhelmed’ owner, can soon be adopted in KC area

A herd of Chihuahuas — and a few cats — turned over to Great Plains SPCA about a month ago are nearly ready for placement.
The animal adoption agency said 46 Chihuahuas and three cats seized by Independence animal control have undergone various physical and oral exams since Feb. 3. All have been issued a clean bill of health.
On Wednesday, 25 of the dogs were moved to the adoption unit of the agency’s Merriam facility. The others, housed in Independence, underwent spay and neuter surgery.
Deena Miller, an intake specialist for Great Plains SPCA, said the majority of the dogs should be ready for adoption by the middle of next week.
The animals were removed from an Independence woman’s home last month. A few of the animals, Miller said, were treated for skin and dental conditions. Others arrived in good health.
Miller surmised the woman was a competent owner.
“This was not hoarding case,” Miller said. “We think she just got in over her heard. They were cared for. I think she was overwhelmed.”
After spending about a month with the dogs, Miller offered tips to ease the concern of potential owners.
“They are not mean animals,” Miller said. “They’re just scared. You’ve literally got to hold them like a baby. It’s just going to take time for people to acclimate them to a home.”
Miller said the cats — two adults and a juvenile — are ready for a new home, as well.
“The cats are really, really sweet,” she said.
The massive herd was unusual for Great Plains SPCA. In the last three years, Miller said, the agency provided care for about three similar-sized groups of dogs and cats.
“It happens sporadically, but it’s usually when it gets warmer,” she said.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments