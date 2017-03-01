Local

March 1, 2017 3:36 PM

Fatal wreck reported on Interstate 49 near Peculiar

By Kaitlyn Schwers

Authorities were investigating a fatal crash near the southbound lanes of Interstate 49 in Cass County on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said at least one person died in the wreck.

Police said the accident happened shortly after 2 p.m. south of the exit for Peculiar around mile marker 166. The cause of the crash was unclear.

The identity of the person who died has not yet been released.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was also on scene investigating.

