Deadly wreck shuts down northbound I-35 at 87th Street in Lenexa

Investigators were trying to determine the cause of an accident that killed one person Tuesday evening in Lenexa and shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 35.
According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, the accident was reported about 6 p.m. on northbound Interstate 35 at 87th Street.
#KCTRAFFIC > 6PM TONIGHT, NB I-35 @ 87th ST CLOSED due to traffic incident. Use alternate routes until further notice. Est. Reopen: 2-3 hrs— Kimberly Qualls (@NEKansasKDOT) March 1, 2017
Drivers were advised to take alternate routes.
The Transportation Department estimated the closure would last at least five hours.
#KCTRAFFIC > 7PM TONIGHT, NB I-35 @ 87th ST STILL CLOSED due to fatality crash. Investigation underway. Use alt routes. Est. Reopen: 5-6 hrs https://t.co/lYgM4fHb7Q— KCMetroKDOT (@KansasCityKDOT) March 1, 2017
