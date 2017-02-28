Local

Deadly wreck shuts down northbound I-35 at 87th Street in Lenexa

By Toriano Porter

Investigators were trying to determine the cause of an accident that killed one person Tuesday evening in Lenexa and shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 35.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, the accident was reported about 6 p.m. on northbound Interstate 35 at 87th Street.

Drivers were advised to take alternate routes.

The Transportation Department estimated the closure would last at least five hours.

