Independence School District reports major electronic security breach

The Independence School District is looking for answers to explain a major security breach that exposed the names, Social Security numbers and earnings of its employees.
District officials said Tuesday that they learned a week ago about the electronic theft of employees’ personal information from 2016. The district is now working with the Internal Revenue Services and law enforcement.
Superintendent Dale Herl said the personal information was “obtained through a phishing scam,” in which thieves try to obtain computer user names, passwords and other sensitive data.
Herl said the district is providing identity protection and credit monitoring for all the affected employees, but he did not say how many employees were affected.
“I want to express my deepest apology to all employees impacted,” Herl said. “We are taking every step possible to get answers and help our employees.”
