February 28, 2017 8:13 AM

Morning commute: I-35 crash halting traffic

by Max Londberg

Interstate 35 northbound

A crash has caused traffic to stop on Interstate 35 northbound to U.S. 169 and 151st Street. Clearance time expected at 8:25 a.m.

Interstate 35 northbound

A stalled vehicle on the right shoulder past 87th Street is causing congestion. Clearance time expected at 8:31 a.m.

Interstate 435 southbound

A stalled vehicle on the on-ramp to I-435 southbound from 23rd Street has caused traffic to stop. Clearance time is expected at 8:55 a.m.

Interstate 435 southbound

A crash on I-435 southbound before Eastwood Trafficway is causing congestion. Clearance time is expected at 8:39 a.m.

