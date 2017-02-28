Morning commute: I-35 crash halting traffic

Interstate 35 northbound
A crash has caused traffic to stop on Interstate 35 northbound to U.S. 169 and 151st Street. Clearance time expected at 8:25 a.m.
Interstate 35 northbound
A stalled vehicle on the right shoulder past 87th Street is causing congestion. Clearance time expected at 8:31 a.m.
Interstate 435 southbound
A stalled vehicle on the on-ramp to I-435 southbound from 23rd Street has caused traffic to stop. Clearance time is expected at 8:55 a.m.
Interstate 435 southbound
A crash on I-435 southbound before Eastwood Trafficway is causing congestion. Clearance time is expected at 8:39 a.m.
Comments