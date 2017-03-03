Dangerous intersection concerns neighborhood residents

Russ Saltzman a resident of The Coves neighborhood in Kansas City is very concerned about the traffic flow complicated by the speed of vehicles and the lack of a clear sight due to steep hill at the corner of NW 79th Street and Green Hills Road. Saltzman is hoping that Kansas City’s $800 million general obligation bond proposal that will be for voters to decide on the April 4 ballot, will pass in order for the two-lane, perilous intersection in the Northland on the overloaded Green Hills Rd., can be fixed.
Joe Ledford The Kansas City Star

Local

Helicopter tours over Kansas City has sparked noise complaints

Three companies offer helicopter tours of Kansas City's Country Club Plaza. They all fly out of the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport. In recent weeks, those flights have generated a handful of complaints from residents upset about the noise. The Star mounted a Go Pro camera in the cockpit of KC Copters as they flew over downtown Kansas City during a recent tour.

Local

Injury, chronic pain, lead to life in kilt for Leawood man

"I look completely normal," said Ken Babb of Leawood, a former executive engineer at IBM, who suffers from a chronic and painful nerve condition called complex regional pain syndrome or CRPS. Babb does everything he can to keep anything, even a pair of trousers, from touching his leg. He explains that he's been wearing a kilt since receiving it from his wife as a birthday gift in 2015.

Crime

Olathe shooting victim Ian Grillot: 'Just grateful to be alive'

Olathe shooting victim Ian Grillot met with members of the media Tuesday alongside two doctors, who are treating him. The 24-year-old was shot last week at Austins Bar and Grill when he tried to pursue alleged shooter Adam Purinton, who had shot two other patrons. One of the victims died, and the other was wounded.

