February 27, 2017 12:47 PM

Kansas City police identify teen who died after Friday night car wreck

By Glenn E. Rice

Kansas City police have released the name of 17-year-old teen who was killed after crashing into a tree late Friday at Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway.

Quenton Devon Cox-Ross of Kansas City was eastbound on Meyer Boulevard near Swope Parkway when he crashed his Buick Century into a tree on the right side of the road. Officers responded to the scene just after 11:30 p.m.

Cox-Ross was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown into the windshield. Cox-Ross was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died early Saturday, police said.

No other details were available.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

