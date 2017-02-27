Kansas City police identify teen who died after Friday night car wreck

Kansas City police have released the name of 17-year-old teen who was killed after crashing into a tree late Friday at Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway.
Quenton Devon Cox-Ross of Kansas City was eastbound on Meyer Boulevard near Swope Parkway when he crashed his Buick Century into a tree on the right side of the road. Officers responded to the scene just after 11:30 p.m.
Cox-Ross was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown into the windshield. Cox-Ross was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died early Saturday, police said.
No other details were available.
