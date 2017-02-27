Freezing fog possible as dense fog blankets Kansas City

A dense fog blanketed Kansas City during the morning rush hour Monday, bringing the possibility of freezing fog to areas below freezing.
The freezing fog could make some roadways, especially bridges, slick. Drivers were urged to use caution when driving into work.
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill issued the dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. for much of the Kansas City area, including Johnson, Miami, Leavenworth, Cass, Clay and Jackson counties.
Visibility of near zero to a quarter-mile was being reported throughout the area. The dense fog alone was creating hazardous driving conditions because of the lack of visibility.
Drivers were urged to slow down, use their low-beam headlights and allow plenty of distances between vehicles.
Highs are expected to reach the upper 50s to mid 60s Monday afternoon.
Thunderstorms were possible Monday evening. Storms have a potential to be strong along and south of a line from Butler to Sedalia to Boonville. Small hail is the main threat.
A second round of storms will be possible Tuesday evening. The storms have the potential to be strong to severe primarily east of Interstate 35, including the Kansas City area.
The main threats from those storms will be damaging winds and large hail.
Highs on Tuesday are expected to soar into the 70s. Highs for the remainder of the week will be a few degrees above normal with temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. Skies will be sunny or mostly sunny.
