Munday on Monday: Just drop it

Just drop it
On days when your back needs to go without bending —
(Your knees are too tender to kneel; they need mending)
It’s times such as these — see how gravity plots!
Ensuring a sequence where everything drops:
A spoon from the table — the coffee you pour —
The trash from the bag, or your keys at the door —
Or something your carry (you may be distracted) —
They all to the floor on this day seem attracted.
A spill, then another — a mess and one more;
You’ve got to keep bending to clean up the floor.
Can someone explain on this day that’s a flop,
How all of these things will conspire to drop?
Don Munday, dmunday@kcstar.com
Comments