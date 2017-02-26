Local

February 26, 2017 4:13 PM

Munday on Monday: Just drop it

Just drop it

On days when your back needs to go without bending —

(Your knees are too tender to kneel; they need mending)

It’s times such as these — see how gravity plots!

Ensuring a sequence where everything drops:

A spoon from the table — the coffee you pour —

The trash from the bag, or your keys at the door —

Or something your carry (you may be distracted) —

They all to the floor on this day seem attracted.

A spill, then another — a mess and one more;

You’ve got to keep bending to clean up the floor.

Can someone explain on this day that’s a flop,

How all of these things will conspire to drop?

Don Munday, dmunday@kcstar.com

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A firefighter's widow believes job led to his death from cancer

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos