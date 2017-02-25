Local
Hundreds cram into church to honor victims of Olathe shooting
The First Baptist Church of Olathe held a prayer vigil Friday to honor the victims of Wednesday's shooting at Austins Bar & Grill, which is across the street at the church. In a possible hate crime, Adam W. Purinton, 51, allegedly shot and killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, Overland Park and injured Alok Madasani, 32, of Overland Park as well as another bar patron, 24-year-old Ian Grillot, who tried to help.Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star