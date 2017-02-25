Hundreds cram into church to honor victims of Olathe shooting

The First Baptist Church of Olathe held a prayer vigil Friday to honor the victims of Wednesday's shooting at Austins Bar & Grill, which is across the street at the church. In a possible hate crime, Adam W. Purinton, 51, allegedly shot and killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, Overland Park and injured Alok Madasani, 32, of Overland Park as well as another bar patron, 24-year-old Ian Grillot, who tried to help.
Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

Sunayana Dumala, the widow of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, spoke publicly about her husband Friday at Garmin, where Kuchibhotla was employed. At Austins Bar Alok Madasani, 32, of Overland Park, and another bar patron, 24-year-old Ian Grillot of Grandview.

Mayor of Olathe and addresses the shooting at Austins Bar & Grill

Olathe Mayor Michael Copeland speaks in the wake of a shooting Wednesday in a suburban bar, a possible hate crime that left one man dead and two others injured. A Garmin aviation systems engineer, Didier Papadopoulos, the supervisor of the victim that was killed, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, talks about how he also emigrated to the U.S. and questioned whether it was time to leave.

