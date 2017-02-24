Man reportedly tried to lure young girl into truck in Westwood, police say

An unidentified man tried to lure a young girl into his pickup truck in Westwood, Kan., according to police.
The Westwood Police Department reported that the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon, when the 12-year-old girl was walking in the area of 50th Street and Belinder Avenue.
Adults witnessed the encounter and told police that they believed the truck was a red Dodge Dakota standard cab.
The driver, a white male, asked the girl what she was doing, then offered to give her a ride.
The girl ran away and the truck left the area heading west on 50th Street.
Westwood police said in a release that though it is unclear if a crime was committed, the situation was “concerning.”
The department entreated parents to remind children of basic awareness skills when it comes to strangers.
“Don’t talk to strangers, don’t accept rides from strangers, say ‘No’ and run away,” the release said.
Those who see suspicious activity are encouraged to report it by calling 911 or 913-782-0720.
