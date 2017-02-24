Local

February 24, 2017 7:44 AM

Morning commute: Collision slows traffic on westbound I-70 to southbound I-470

By Max Londberg

Interstate 670 westbound

There is a stalled vehicle on the right shoulder of I-670 westbound at Genessee Street. Clearance expected at 9:06 a.m.

Interstate 70 eastbound

There is a stalled vehicle on the right shoulder of Interstate 70 eastbound past Lee’s Summit Road. Clearance time expected at 8:50 a.m.

Interstate 635 southbound

Two-vehicle collision on I-635 southbound at I-35. Clearance expected at 8:49 a.m.

Interstate 70 westbound

Two-vehicle collision on Interstate 70 westbound to Interstate 470 southbound. Traffic has stopped. Clearance expected by 8:05 a.m.

Interstate 49 soutbound

Scheduled roadwork on I-49 southbound at 155th Street has closed the left lane. Roadwork expected to be complete March 24.

