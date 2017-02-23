Morning commute: Two-vehicle crash on ramp at U.S. 69 and 135th Street causes stoppage

Interstate 35 southbound
A stalled vehicle has caused the closure of the left lane on I-35 southbound past Armour Road. Clearance expected at 8:23 a.m.
U.S. 69 and 135th Street
A two-vehicle collision on the on-ramp to U.S. 69 northbound from 135th Street has caused a stoppage. Clearance time is expected at 8:16 a.m.
Interstate 435 eastbound
A vehicle is stalled on Interstate 435 eastbound near Wornall Road. Drivers should be prepared to stop. Clearance time is expected by 7:28 a.m.
There is also a crash reported on I-435 eastbound before Interstate 470 eastbound and Interstate 49 southbound. The accident occurred on the right shoulder, and it is expected to be cleared at 7:30 a.m.
Interstate 435 westbound
An accident on Interstate 435 westbound before 103rd Street has closed the left lane of traffic. Clearance time is expected by 7:25 a.m.
