Body found in Douglas County lake during search for missing teen

Douglas County authorities said Wednesday that a body has been recovered from the lake where a teen has been missing since Saturday.
The Douglas County sheriff’s office said late Wednesday that it believes the body is that of 18-year-old Cameron Kirchner but is awaiting confirmation from the coroner.
Kirchner, of Gardner, was with another teen Saturday when their boat capsized on Douglas County State Fishing Lake.
The other teen made it to safety.
Searchers from multiple agencies have been looking for Kirchner since the incident.
His family is requesting privacy, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.
