Gardner family of missing teen boater await news of his fate

The family of a missing 18-year-old last seen boating in Douglas County State Fishing Lake near Baldwin City, Kan., is asking for privacy as authorities continue to search for the missing teen.
In a statement, the family of Cameron Kirchner expressed difficulty waiting on news of his fate. Kirchner, of Gardner, was one of two teens in a small boat that capsized about 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
The second teen, a 17-year-old boy, resurfaced and was able to make it to shore, but Kirchner did not. Neither was wearing a life jacket, officials said.
A small boat was recovered Monday afternoon, and searchers were attempting to confirm that it was the boat the teens were in.
“This is an extremely hard time for us as we wait for news of our loved one, Cameron Kirchner,” the statement read. “But we have been so appreciative of the love and support that has been showed to us by friends and strangers alike. The community has been so supportive during the last few days and we can’t express our gratitude enough.”
The family, which declined media interviews, also thanked law enforcement for their support.
“We would also like to thank law enforcement, as well as their families, for being supportive of our family while they search for Cameron,” the statement read. “The parents of Cameron — Melissa Howard and Chris Kirchner — as well as Cameron’s family are asking for privacy during this difficult time. We are also requesting that people remember our feelings before posting rumors or speculation on social media.”
Authorities continued Tuesday to search Douglas County State Fishing Lake for Kirchner. Officials have not release the name of the teen who was in the boat with Kirchner when it capsized.
A GoFundMe account was set up under “Douglas County Lake Missing Teen” for anyone wishing to support Kirchner’s family.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
