Enjoy the 70-degree days, Kansas City, because the 40s return this weekend

The calendar still says February, but the weather feels more like mid-May.
Kansas City will continue to see unseasonably warm temperatures for most of the remainder of the week, with highs reaching 20 to 30 degrees above normal. But a change is on the way for the weekend.
Highs on Tuesday are expected to climb into the low 70s on Tuesday and then into the mid-70s on Wednesday. Thursday will be a little cooler, with highs reaching the upper 60s.
Typically, Kansas City sees highs in the mid-40s.
There’s also an elevated concern for fire weather conditions on Wednesday afternoon, so people are urged to refrain from outdoor burning if possible.
There’s a chance of rain and isolated storms Thursday afternoon and evening, mainly along and north of Interstate 70. Severe weather, however, is not expected.
Highs will be cooler heading into the weekend, becoming more seasonal. Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s on Friday, low 40s on Saturday and near 50 on Sunday.
A chance of precipitation returns Monday, with a high in the mid 50s.
