Fire pit sparks blaze that causes $75,000 in damage to Olathe home

An Olathe house was damaged early Monday by a fire that apparently spread from a fire pit on its rear deck.
No injuries were reported in the fire that was reported about 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Ridge Drive.
The fire spread into the home’s attic before firefighters brought it under control.
Three residents of the home were being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Damage was estimated at $75,000.
Olathe Fire Department officials reminded people using a fire pit to keep it away from anything that can burn.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
