Fire pit sparks blaze that causes $75,000 in damage to Olathe home

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash Pause

3:59 Shawnee Mission East teacher 'Mr. Mu' is a student magnet

1:24 Waldo homeowners group tries to make amends after man’s arrest

2:31 Library program welcomes and informs homeless

1:39 Trump says he'll allow people in who 'want to love our country'

1:47 Baby chimp adds a lot of cuteness to zoo exhibit

2:21 Solar roadways coming to Missouri's historic Route 66 Welcome Center

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:44 Soldier died hours before end of World War I