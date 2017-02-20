Overland Park police looking for missing man whose vehicle was found abandoned

Overland Park police are asking the public for help to find a missing 32-year-old man.
Police are seeking Fredrick J. Jones, whose empty vehicle was found near a wooded area in the 9300 block of Indian Creek Parkway.
Jones is 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair.
He has several tattoos, including an American flag on his left arm and skulls on his right arm.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Overland Park police at 913-895-6300.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
