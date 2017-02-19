Munday on Monday: Sharing a sidewalk

Sharing a sidewalk
It’s crowded on the sidewalk path
Where some who walk will spur our wrath;
For courtesy has gone kaput
And selfishness is now afoot.
Pedestrians in threes may rile —
Won’t relegate to single file,
But hold formation, broad and wide,
To make all others step aside.
And cyclists whom we chance to meet
(Who use the sidewalk as a street)
Again assume that walkers shoo
To let the cyclists whiz on through.
My question of this brinkmanship:
If we can’t share this concrete strip
That’s just five feet across to span it —
Then how can we all share the planet?
Don Munday, dmunday@kcstar.com
Comments