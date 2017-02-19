Local

February 19, 2017 4:24 PM

Munday on Monday: Sharing a sidewalk

Sharing a sidewalk

It’s crowded on the sidewalk path

Where some who walk will spur our wrath;

For courtesy has gone kaput

And selfishness is now afoot.

Pedestrians in threes may rile —

Won’t relegate to single file,

But hold formation, broad and wide,

To make all others step aside.

And cyclists whom we chance to meet

(Who use the sidewalk as a street)

Again assume that walkers shoo

To let the cyclists whiz on through.

My question of this brinkmanship:

If we can’t share this concrete strip

That’s just five feet across to span it —

Then how can we all share the planet?

Don Munday, dmunday@kcstar.com

