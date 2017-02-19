Local

February 19, 2017 1:41 PM

Linn County wreck leaves two dead and three injured, including an infant

By Ian Cummings

A fatal wreck Saturday on a county road near Mound City left two dead and three injured, including an infant, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 4 p.m. on County Road 1095, two miles north of Mound City.

Eighteen-year-old Issiah J. Pendergrass, of Gardner, and 33-year-old Trista L. Vail, of Butler, Mo., died in the wreck. The two were in different vehicles.

According to the patrol, the accident occurred when a 1993 Honda Accord traveling south on County Road 1095 failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2001 Ford Expedition in the intersection with County Road 1150. Both vehicles left the road and entered a ditch. The Honda struck a utility pole.

The driver of the Honda, 25-year-old Ryan N. Boyd, of Independence, was injured and taken to a hospital. Pendergrass was the only other occupant of the Honda.

In the Ford were Vail and the driver, 38-year-old Johnny M. Stephens Jr., along with infant Keylynn M. Stephens, who is not yet a year old. Stephens and Keylynn were both injured and taken to area hospitals.

The infant was in a car seat, according to the patrol. Vail was the only person listed in the report as not wearing a seat belt.

