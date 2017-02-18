Despite warming trend, no record heat in KC on Saturday

The glorious batch of springlike weather continued Saturday, as Kansas City nearly hit a daily record for warm weather for the second consecutive day.
According to the National Weather Service, Saturday’s high was 72 degrees, which fell short of a record high of 74 degrees set in 1930.
The average temperatures for Feb. 18 is a high of 44 degrees and a low of 25 degrees.
Saturday marked the third consecutive day the temperature in the area has been at or above 70 degrees, the second longest streak for February, according to the National Weather Service.
We have hit 70 @ KC this hour. That makes 3 consecutive days at or above 70 which is the 2nd longest streak for Feb. Record is 4 in 1932.— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 18, 2017
The record is four, set in 1932. The area could tie that mark on Sunday — the forecast calls for a high near 69 degrees.
On Friday, Kansas City tied its daily record for warm weather as temperatures reached 74 degrees at the Kansas City International Airport. The previous record of 74 degrees was recorded in 2011.
