Fire displaces about a dozen people in Liberty

An early morning fire that raced through two apartment buildings in Liberty has displaced about a dozen people.
Liberty Fire dispatch said the blaze was reported at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday at 203 N. Withers Road.
The fire started in the top floor of one of the buildings and spread through the attic, causing considerable damage to two buildings with 24 units.
Multiple people had to be rescued but there were no injuries, dispatch said.
Early am on 2/18, Liberty FD resp to apart fire at 203 N. Withers. Mult pple rescued. No injuries. Fire is contained. pic.twitter.com/npiHszTRGV— Liberty Missouri (@LibertyMissouri) February 18, 2017
