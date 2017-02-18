Local

February 18, 2017 9:27 AM

Fire displaces about a dozen people in Liberty

By Lynn Horsley

lhorsley@kcstar.com

An early morning fire that raced through two apartment buildings in Liberty has displaced about a dozen people.

Liberty Fire dispatch said the blaze was reported at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday at 203 N. Withers Road.

The fire started in the top floor of one of the buildings and spread through the attic, causing considerable damage to two buildings with 24 units.

Multiple people had to be rescued but there were no injuries, dispatch said.

Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Baby chimp adds a lot of cuteness to zoo exhibit

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos