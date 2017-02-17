Independence police try to identify man found near Interstates 70, 470

Police in Independence need the public’s help to identify a man in custody who is in an altered mental state and not verbally communicating with officers or other personnel.
According to police, the man was located about 1:25 p.m. Friday near Interstates 70 and 470. He is white, about 5-foot-10 and weighs 150 pounds.
Police said the man does not have identification and has no scars, marks or visible tattoos.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
