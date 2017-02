Shawnee Mission East teacher 'Mr. Mu' is a student magnet

David Muhammad, the popular Shawnee Mission East teacher known by students as "Mr. Mu," teaches economics, international relations and world studies. In addition, Muhammad teaches karate at the dojo founded by his father and is also the No. 1 seed on the U.S. karate team, where he will compete this year in the Pan American Games. Muhammad has also recently released a hip hop album.