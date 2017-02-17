Here’s how to get an Alexander’s Journey fundraiser T-shirt

Friends of Alexander Goodwin, the 9-year-old British lad who came to Kansas City for cancer treatment, will be selling Alexander’s Journey fundraising T-shirts through Sunday at the Olathe Bass Pro Shops.
A previous bake sale at the store raised $8,000 for the Goodwins, who have been in Kansas City since late December.
Short-sleeve shirts are $20, and long-sleeved shirts are $25. Supporters also will be selling Alexander’s Journey wristbands for $5.
Shirts are being sold Friday until 8 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the store, 12051 Bass Pro Drive.
Alexander had a major surgery in January at the University of Kansas Hospital, where surgeons removed his right hip, thigh bone and knee and replaced them with man-made materials. He is going through six days of chemotherapy at Children’s Mercy Hospital.
More than 20,000 people are following his journey via Twitter.
