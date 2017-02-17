Anti-racism activist Jane Elliott tells Joco audience ‘the future is an opportunity’

From the very beginning of her speech Thursday night at Shawnee Mission East High School, anti-racism activist Jane Elliott had her audience on their feet.
“Anybody here who considers themselves a member of the white race, stand up,” she said. Nearly half those in attendance stood. “Anybody here who considers themselves a member of the black race, stand up.” Another huge swath of the room stood. Anyone who considers themselves a member of the brown race,” she went on — the yellow race, red race, until everyone was standing.
“Now everyone who considers themselves part of the human race, sit down.” Everyone in the room took their seat.
“There is only one race on the face of the Earth,” Elliott told the hundreds who filled the high school auditorium. “There is no such thing as a black race, a white race. There is only one race, the human race, and you are all part of it.”
Elliott, 83, internationally known for her “Blue eyes-Brown eyes,” experiment designed by her in 1968 to illustrate the affects of racism on a group of people, spent the day and evening at the Shawnee Mission district school addressing students, teachers and later the public.
Tonight, the Kansas City, Kansas Public Library is hosting Elliott from 6 to 8 p.m. in a public event themed “The Anatomy of Prejudice.” Elliott will speak at Memorial Hall, 600 N. Seventh St. Trafficway.
“Race is a myth,” has been Elliott’s mantra for nearly 50 years during which she has traveled the world conducting her controversial eye-color experiment and talking to groups about what she said Thursday night is “the ignorance of racism.”
Elliott’s talk during the school day to 1,500 East students was centered on race but also touched on the current political climate.
“If we aren’t careful,” Elliott said, “we are going to increase the amount of racism in this country. Stop it now people. The future is an opportunity, and what we do in the next few years will determine whether we rise or fall.”
Some of her comments attacked President Donald Trump’s administration. And, she said later, it offended the parents of some students. “About 50 parents called the school to complain,” Elliott said.
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
