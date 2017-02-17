Johnson County firefighter dies on family skiing vacation

1:36 9,000 new blood-red poppies at National World War I Museum Pause

0:46 KC area fire departments fight grass fires in Overland Park

1:53 KC participants says 'Day Without Immigrants' rally is important to help stop racism

2:31 Library program welcomes and informs homeless

3:20 A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988

2:30 Chemical spill in Atchison sends plume up over area

0:46 What is this 'grit' colleges are now looking for?

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

1:30 Helmet camera footage captures firefighter battling blaze