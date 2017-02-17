Local

February 17, 2017

Johnson County firefighter dies on family skiing vacation

By Katy Bergen

kbergen@kcstar.com

A Johnson County firefighter died Friday on a skiing vacation with his family.

Jim Bell, a firefighter with the Consolidated Fire District No. 2, was reportedly injured while skiing. He died Friday morning with his family by his side, according to the fire district’s Facebook page.

The district shared a photo of Bell helping members of a Greensburg, Kan., church recover in the wake of a tornado several years ago. Bell and his crew recovered an actual bell during the search and rescue efforts after church members left a sign saying “Save Bell” outside the wreckage.

“Jim got a huge kick out of being part of the “Save Bell Crew,” the post read.

Services have not been finalized yet.

