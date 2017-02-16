Broken water valve could cause big KC traffic jam Thursday night, Friday morning

A broken water valve near East 63rd Street and Interstate 435 could cause a big traffic jam Thursday night and Friday morning.
Kansas City Water Services is telling motorists to expect delays.
The underground valve burst Wednesday evening at East 63rd Street and Winchester Avenue. No one is without water, but the road was badly damaged.
Repair work on the valve was supposed to be completed Thursday, but restoration of the roadway won’t be completed until Friday afternoon.
Until then, eastbound traffic is detoured at Beacon Drive. Westbound traffic is detoured at I-435. Detour signs are posted.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
Comments