Broken water valve could cause big KC traffic jam Thursday night, Friday morning

0:54 Surveillance shows altercation on RideKC bus that ends with shooting Pause

2:31 Library program welcomes and informs homeless

1:29 Lawrence police, citizen help suicidal person

3:20 A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988

5:07 Defense, prosecutor make their case in closing arguments in Van Note murder trial

1:13 Wife and stepson of KKK leader Frank Ancona accused of murder

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

2:04 KC police chief reflects on the community, Black Lives Matter

1:30 Helmet camera footage captures firefighter battling blaze