Video shows police pulling suicidal woman from Lawrence bridge railing

Lawrence police on Thursday released video of officers and citizens pulling a suicidal woman from a bridge over the Kansas River.
The incident occurred earlier this week in the southbound lanes of the Vermont Street bridge over the river.
Officer Leo Souders was the first to arrive on the scene. He held onto the woman until another officer and a citizen helped pull her back over the bridge railing.
As they held on to her and brought her over the railing to safety, an officer assured her, “Hey we’re here to help you OK? We’re not going to let go. … We’re here to help you. … Nobody’s going to hurt you.”
Police said Thursday they wanted to thank the citizens who stopped to help during the incident.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments