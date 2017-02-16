Red flag warning issued as Kansas City area faces high fire danger

0:54 Surveillance shows altercation on RideKC bus that ends with shooting Pause

2:25 Kemper Arena plan envisions sports hub

3:20 A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab

1:54 Test scores are up in Kansas City Public Schools

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

2:30 Chemical spill in Atchison sends plume up over area

4:29 Boy from UK who is battling cancer receives huge welcome from KCK police

1:13 Wife and stepson of KKK leader Frank Ancona accused of murder