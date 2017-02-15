Library program welcomes and informs homeless

Homeless people and others interested in the issues of homelessness gather for Coffee & Conversation the third Wednesday of each month at the Kansas City Public Library's Central Library.
Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

Crime

A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988

This is a file video from 2008 that gives an overview of the events that led to the deaths of six firefighters, and the convictions of five people in the case. The youngest defendant in the case, Bryan Sheppard, who was 17 at the time of the explosion, will make his case before a federal judge. Sheppard and his attorney sought the resentencing hearing under a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that found that mandatory sentences of life without parole for juveniles violated the Eighth Amendment prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.

House & Home

Veteran gets a surprise — and a motorized chair — on 82nd birthday at home remodeling show

On his 82nd birthday, a local veteran was surprised with an electric wheelchair at the KC Remodel + Garden Show on Saturday at the American Royal Center in Kansas City. Army veteran, Jim Simpson of Olathe was surprised with the chair which will allow him to be more mobile. AMVETS Post 181 of the Kansas City area provided the wheelchair through their Veterans Mobility Assistance Program. This was the eighth wheelchair AMVETS Post 181 has donated to local veterans.

Editor's Choice Videos