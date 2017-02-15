Library program welcomes and informs homeless

This is a file video from 2008 that gives an overview of the events that led to the deaths of six firefighters, and the convictions of five people in the case. The youngest defendant in the case, Bryan Sheppard, who was 17 at the time of the explosion, will make his case before a federal judge. Sheppard and his attorney sought the resentencing hearing under a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that found that mandatory sentences of life without parole for juveniles violated the Eighth Amendment prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.