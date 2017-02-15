Family grieving after body found in Brush Creek identified as missing KC woman

A dead body found in Brush Creek Monday was identified Wednesday as Inous Revels, 63, who had been missing for 30 days.
Officers were called to the 3200 block of Emanuel Cleaver Boulevard around noon Monday on a report of a body floating in Brush Creek. It took medical examiners two days to properly identify the remains because of the amount of decomposition.
Police said Wednesday there are no obvious signs of foul play and the cause of death is being investigated by the medical examiner.
“We’re holding up,” Revels’ daughter, LaTonya Bates, said Wednesday. “I will never have closure because I will never know what happened to my mother or what she did on the last day of her life.”
The family will hold a vigil for Revels at 2 p.m. Saturday at Brush Creek, near the location where her remains were found.
Relatives reported Revels missing days after she walked away from her residence in the 5100 block of Woodland Avenue.
Revels’ boyfriend, Gordon Wilson, told relatives that they were sitting on their couch on the evening of Jan. 13. Revels had watched television news and was aware of the forecast that called for freezing rain.
Wilson told them he fell asleep while they sat on the couch. When he awoke, Revels was gone, he said.
Bates said Revels went to the emergency room two weeks prior to her disappearance after she fell in the kitchen and experienced chest pains. However, doctors said there was nothing wrong with her, Bates said.
Revels was born and raised in Kansas City. She attended Lincoln High School. Prior to suffering a stroke a year ago, Bates did custodial work. Revels and Wilson had been together for 26 years.
She was well-liked by her neighbors and frequently gave children in the neighborhood candy and Popsicles.
Bates said she is waiting to speak to detectives to learn more details about what happened to her mother.
“There is no way she just left her house on the coldest day of the year and then walked to Brush Creek and fell in,” Bates said. “Somebody put her down there.”
Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
