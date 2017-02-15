One person found dead in fire in 5000 block of Ninth Street

Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found inside a burning building Wednesday morning in Kansas City’s Northeast area.
Firefighters found the body in the burning shed or garage behind a tan two-story building in the 5000 block of Ninth Street, near the Ninth and Van Brunt Athletic Fields.
Kansas City police were called to the scene of the fire just before 6 a.m., according to police.
Ninth Street was blocked off between Denver and Brighton avenues.
Bomb and arson officials are investigating.
