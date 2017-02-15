Local

February 15, 2017 7:20 AM

One person found dead in fire in 5000 block of Ninth Street

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found inside a burning building Wednesday morning in Kansas City’s Northeast area.

Firefighters found the body in the burning shed or garage behind a tan two-story building in the 5000 block of Ninth Street, near the Ninth and Van Brunt Athletic Fields.

Kansas City police were called to the scene of the fire just before 6 a.m., according to police.

Ninth Street was blocked off between Denver and Brighton avenues.

Bomb and arson officials are investigating.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Defense, prosecutor make their case in closing arguments in Van Note murder trial

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos