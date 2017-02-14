KC police say more time is needed to identify remains found in Brush Creek

Kansas City police on Tuesday said medical examiners have not been able to determine the identity of a woman whose body was found in Brush Creek.
The examination of the body remains inconclusive, and investigators will need additional time to make a positive identification. The condition of the remains has made it difficult for investigators to determine the deceased woman’s identity.
Officers were summoned to the 3200 block of Emanuel Cleaver Boulevard just after 12:30 p.m. Monday. Police said the body is that of an African-American female.
No other details were released.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments