Overland Park baby sitter defends herself after being shamed for ‘smoking’ a taquito

Add this to the growing list of weird things that make people famous.
In Sarah Holder’s case, it’s a taquito.
Fame found the Overland Park teen on Saturday when the husband of the woman for whom she baby-sits saw Sarah driving through the neighborhood with what he thought was a cigar in her mouth.
The husband told the wife, and the wife texted Sarah, according to Buzzfeed.
“Hey sweetie!,” Sarah’s baby-sitting boss wrote. “Randy was out mowing when he said he noticed you drive past smoking a cigar of some sort.
“A lot of children live on the street so I will speak on their behalf and request you keep your habits private from the kids!”
To which Sarah replied: “Hey! It was just a taquito! No bad habits here!”
She inserted a sweaty smiley face emoji for emphasis.
Then Sarah tweeted that exchange — of course she did — to let her followers know “my whole neighborhood gossiping about my ‘smoking habit.’”
my whole neighborhood gossiping about my "smoking habit" ..... pic.twitter.com/EuqBMpS7YJ— Sarah Holder (@sarahholderr) February 11, 2017
Boom!
Her taquito tale went viral with more than 56,000 retweets as of Monday, nearly 285,000 likes.
@sarahholderr I'm so proud of u, pls share ur future lifetime supply of taquitos— Reagan Whitworth (@reaganwhit5) February 12, 2017
@sarahholderr pic.twitter.com/bEqcUyl0Y9— Cameron Johnson (@Cam_Johnson___) February 13, 2017
@sarahholderr I would've told Amy to pic.twitter.com/AWjQMYntnW— Ana Cabana (@AnaEBaez_) February 13, 2017
@sarahholderr am I the only one that wants to know Amy's response. pic.twitter.com/lSUiTj31E0— ERiCA➶ (@ereyna5) February 13, 2017
And now Sarah’s baby-sitting boss is apparently hiding in a neighborhood witness protection program.
“I feel bad because in my opinion (my neighbor) is crazy nice, and I get where she’s coming from,” Sarah told Buzzfeed. “She hasn’t responded, I’m assuming out of embarrassment.”
Comments