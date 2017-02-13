Local

February 13, 2017 3:50 PM

Overland Park baby sitter defends herself after being shamed for ‘smoking’ a taquito

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

Add this to the growing list of weird things that make people famous.

In Sarah Holder’s case, it’s a taquito.

Fame found the Overland Park teen on Saturday when the husband of the woman for whom she baby-sits saw Sarah driving through the neighborhood with what he thought was a cigar in her mouth.

The husband told the wife, and the wife texted Sarah, according to Buzzfeed.

“Hey sweetie!,” Sarah’s baby-sitting boss wrote. “Randy was out mowing when he said he noticed you drive past smoking a cigar of some sort.

“A lot of children live on the street so I will speak on their behalf and request you keep your habits private from the kids!”

To which Sarah replied: “Hey! It was just a taquito! No bad habits here!”

She inserted a sweaty smiley face emoji for emphasis.

Then Sarah tweeted that exchange — of course she did — to let her followers know “my whole neighborhood gossiping about my ‘smoking habit.’”

Boom!

Her taquito tale went viral with more than 56,000 retweets as of Monday, nearly 285,000 likes.

And now Sarah’s baby-sitting boss is apparently hiding in a neighborhood witness protection program.

“I feel bad because in my opinion (my neighbor) is crazy nice, and I get where she’s coming from,” Sarah told Buzzfeed. “She hasn’t responded, I’m assuming out of embarrassment.”

