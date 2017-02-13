Health advisory issued for part of Indian Creek in Overland Park after sewer overflows

Residents who live along a portion of Indian Creek Trail in Overland Park were advised not to have contact with Indian Creek because of a sanitary sewer overflow.
While Indian Creek Trail is open for use, residents should also keep their pets from contacting the water.
The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment issued the health advisory Monday for residents living along the trail between 116th Terrace and College Boulevard.
A sanitary sewer overflowed at a manhole near Indian Creek Trail and Blue Jacket Street in Overland Park. The ditch runs east to Indian Creek near Switzer Road.
Johnson County Wastewater crews have unblocked the line and were cleaning the ditch. The department is monitoring the area and conducting water tests on the creek to determine when the advisory can be lifted.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
