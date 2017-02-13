Health advisory issued for part of Indian Creek in Overland Park after sewer overflows

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI Pause

4:41 Local high school students react to President Trump's immigration order

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl

1:30 Helmet camera footage captures firefighter battling blaze