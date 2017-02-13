Fire marshal issues temporary burn ban for Overland Park, Merriam

The fire marshal has issued a temporary burn ban for Overland Park and Merriam, suspending all burn permits and prohibiting recreational fires, including fire pits.
The ban does not include outdoor grilling, but people are urged to use extreme caution and remain at the grill. They also are urged to have a way to suppress a fire and to extinguish the coals after grilling.
The ban is due the warm, extremely dry and windy conditions, and it will remain in effect until conditions improve.
Violators of the ban face up to $500 in fines and can be ordered to appear in court.
The fire marshal also is urging smokers to safely discard smoking materials — cigarettes should be extinguished in sand or water before discarding. Smokers are asked not to flick cigarette butts onto the ground or from car windows.
