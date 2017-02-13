Fire marshal issues temporary burn ban for Overland Park, Merriam

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI Pause

4:41 Local high school students react to President Trump's immigration order

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide

3:16 KC's Dollar House Program: Fixing houses, changing lives

0:51 New University of Missouri System president on the next chancellor of Mizzou