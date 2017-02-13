Overturned tanker full of fuel forces closure of K-7 in Bonner Springs

A tanker truck full of fuel overturned Monday morning forcing the closure of Kansas 7 in both directions in Bonner Springs.
The crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. near K-7 and Speaker Road.
Northbound and southbound K-7 from 130th Street to Kansas Avenue have been closed. All K-7 ramps to and from Interstate 70 also have been closed.
Kansas Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid the area. Northbound K-7 traffic is being detoured via Kansas 32 east to Interstate 435. Southbound K-7 is being detoured via 130th Street to State Avenue to I-435.
