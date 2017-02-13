Local

February 13, 2017 9:52 AM

Overturned tanker full of fuel forces closure of K-7 in Bonner Springs

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

A tanker truck full of fuel overturned Monday morning forcing the closure of Kansas 7 in both directions in Bonner Springs.

The crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. near K-7 and Speaker Road.

Northbound and southbound K-7 from 130th Street to Kansas Avenue have been closed. All K-7 ramps to and from Interstate 70 also have been closed.

Kansas Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid the area. Northbound K-7 traffic is being detoured via Kansas 32 east to Interstate 435. Southbound K-7 is being detoured via 130th Street to State Avenue to I-435.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Local high school students react to President Trump's immigration order

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos