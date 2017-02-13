A son gives his father a kidney on Valentine's Day

On his 82nd birthday, a local veteran was surprised with an electric wheelchair at the KC Remodel + Garden Show on Saturday at the American Royal Center in Kansas City. Army veteran, Jim Simpson of Olathe was surprised with the chair which will allow him to be more mobile. AMVETS Post 181 of the Kansas City area provided the wheelchair through their Veterans Mobility Assistance Program. This was the eighth wheelchair AMVETS Post 181 has donated to local veterans.