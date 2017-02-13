A son gives his father a kidney on Valentine's Day

Hundreds carried signs and chanted as they showed their support of Planned Parenthood Saturday morning outside its clinic in Overland Park. The rally also drew anti-abortion demonstrators who want the federal government to strip Planned Parenthood of funding.
On his 82nd birthday, a local veteran was surprised with an electric wheelchair at the KC Remodel + Garden Show on Saturday at the American Royal Center in Kansas City. Army veteran, Jim Simpson of Olathe was surprised with the chair which will allow him to be more mobile. AMVETS Post 181 of the Kansas City area provided the wheelchair through their Veterans Mobility Assistance Program. This was the eighth wheelchair AMVETS Post 181 has donated to local veterans.
Hundreds of cars and trucks that were restored, modified or built from the owner's imagination and design were on display Friday at the O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels that is open through the weekend at Bartle Hall.
Overland Park Fire Department firefighter DJ Hollandsworth was wearing a camera while trying to put out a grass fire Friday. Dry, windy and warm conditions contributed a series of grass fires in the area.
Kansas City Mayor Sly James held a Town Hall recently to discuss the city’s $800 million general obligation bond proposal that will be for voters to decide on the April 4 ballot. Dan Coffey of Citizens for Responsible Government had a few observations and concerns about the bond proposal.
Det. Kevin Boehm provides a closer look at the Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission's 35-year-old TIPS Hotline. The hotline has helped clear 627 homicides over the last 35 years, but fugitive busts and drug house calls dominate its often quirky history.