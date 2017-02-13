A son gives his father a kidney on Valentine's Day

Tyler Chapman, 24, on Tuesday will donate one of his kidneys to his father, Alan Chapman, 48, in back-to-back operations at University of Kansas Hospital.
Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star

Veteran gets a surprise — and a motorized chair — on 82nd birthday at home remodeling show

On his 82nd birthday, a local veteran was surprised with an electric wheelchair at the KC Remodel + Garden Show on Saturday at the American Royal Center in Kansas City. Army veteran, Jim Simpson of Olathe was surprised with the chair which will allow him to be more mobile. AMVETS Post 181 of the Kansas City area provided the wheelchair through their Veterans Mobility Assistance Program. This was the eighth wheelchair AMVETS Post 181 has donated to local veterans.

Here's a closer look at Crime Stoppers' TIPS Hotline

Det. Kevin Boehm provides a closer look at the Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission's 35-year-old TIPS Hotline. The hotline has helped clear 627 homicides over the last 35 years, but fugitive busts and drug house calls dominate its often quirky history.

