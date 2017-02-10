World of Wheels auto show brings custom cars, TV stars to Bartle Hall

Custom cars are the stars this weekend at the World of Wheels auto show at Bartle Hall, but visitors could also expect to see famous personalities from sports and television during the three-day event that opened Friday.
The auto show will be in Kansas City from Friday to Sunday as part of a nationwide tour. In addition to the custom cars, the show features a pedal-car challenge, chop shop demonstrations and special guests.
Among the guests: WWE star Roman Reigns, appearing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; NASCAR driver Mark Martin, appearing from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday; and Rick Harrison, of the History Channel show “Pawn Stars,” from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $6 for children ages 6 to 12. Tickets are discounted to $16 and $5 at O’Reilly Auto Parts.
For more information, visit autorama.com.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments