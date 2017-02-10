Grass fires break out in Johnson County

Johnson County firefighters were kept busy Friday afternoon fighting a series of grass fires.
Overland Park fire officials said the warm weather combined with dry, windy conditions contributed to the spread of the fires.
The fires were reported along U.S. 69 from about 139th Street to 151st Street.
There were no injuries and no property damage.
It was believed that a discarded cigarette may have initially sparked the fires that were brought under control after about an hour.
Firefighters from Leawood, Olathe and Johnson County Fire District 2 assisted Overland Park.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
