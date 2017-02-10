KC area fire departments fight grass fires in Overland Park

Dry, windy and warm conditions contributed a series of grass fires in Overland Park Friday. While the fire is under investigation, a likely cause of the blaze was a discarded cigarette.
Overland Park Fire Department

Crime

Here's a closer look at Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline

Det. Kevin Boehm provides a closer look at the Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission's 35-year-old TIPS hotline. The hotline has helped clear 627 homicides over the past 35 years, but fugitive busts and drug house calls dominate its often quirky history.

Immigration & Refugees

Somali refugees finally arrive at new home in Kansas City

Nine refugees from Somalia — a mother, four boys and four girls —arrived Wednesday night at Kansas City International Airport from a refugee camp in Nairobi, Kenya. The family of nine are moving into a house Kansas City’s Northeast area. They had planned to arrive last week, but their trip was halted last week by President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning entry to people from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Somalia. A federal court has temporarily lifted the ban, allowing immigrants and refugees from the affected countries to enter the United States.

Weather

Kansas City faces possible snow drought

For the second straight year, Kansas City has a paltry amount of snowfall for the season. Some might call it a snow drought. At 4.5 inches, this year's snowfall is nowhere near the KC's yearly average of 18.8 inches of snow.

Technology

Smart City website launches in KC

Kansas City has launched a live data portal that aims to give commuters, tourists, public safety officers and business entrepreneurs access to Smart City technology and a vision of the city of the future.

