Locks of Love good for the heart but bad for the river so a key solution is found

The conservationists who care for the Blue River hated to stand in the way of love.
They had a problem, though, with the endearing ritual of love locks that couples now numbering in the thousands have been attaching to the old Red Bridge in south Kansas City.
Love is declared and a symbolic lock is snapped to the steel railing. But then, in many cases, the key is tossed into the Blue River below to leave that love ceremonially sealed forever.
Good for love. Not so good for the river.
But now, just in time for the Valentine’s Day ambush on the bridge, comes a solution — turning those keys into art.
Two boxes on either end of the bridge will implore couples to drop the key inside, and in the future an artist will melt the collected keys and shape the molten metal into a monarch butterfly sculpture.
The organization Monarchs on the Move is taking on the task in partnership with the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department and the Heartland Conservation Alliance’s “Renew the Blue” efforts to protect the river.
The parks and recreation department has been promoting the love locks as a wonderful use for the classic steel bridge at Minor Park that was left behind after the city built a new Red Bridge a decade ago.
City promotions never recommended or even mentioned the idea of chucking the keys, parks department spokeswoman Heidi Downer said, and she even urged people to hold on to those keys in public statements.
“But,” she said, “we knew the tradition was to throw them in the river.”
Just how many keys hit the drink is unknown, but they’re down there, and, considering that there were 2,352 locks on the bridge last March when Downer counted, there are surely a lot of them.
The river’s ecosystem is fragile and important to the healthy migration of monarch butterflies in their annual treks to and from Mexico. So the parks department is eager to help change custom.
“I love it,” Downer said, “because the keys will be made into a beautiful piece of art that represents all the love in Kansas City.”
