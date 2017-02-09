Columbia girl with one arm pitches Shark Tank investors her self-designed prosthetic

0:57 PETA protests Hallmark's use of chimpanzees in greeting cards Pause

3:41 Elizabeth Warren silenced on the Senate floor

2:31 'The LEGO Batman Movie' (Official trailer)

4:22 Royals pitcher Jason Hammel puts on the Royals jersey

0:37 Audio: John Dorsey on Chiefs keeping Jamaal Charles

2:12 From CDs to fiber: AT&T exec talks about how the internet is evolving

0:30 Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal

2:39 KU guard Devonte' Graham: 'We get everybody's best shot'

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck