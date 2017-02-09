7-year-old girl got off school bus in search for new friends. Mission accomplished!

A 7-year-old Kansas City, Kan., girl’s search for new friends ended well, but not before a few frightening minutes for her family.
Patricia got off her school bus at the wrong stop Wednesday afternoon, prompting a brief, frantic search before she was found.
The little girl said she had gotten off the bus because she didn’t have any friends and wanted to find some new ones, according to a post on the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s Facebook page.
Her search for friends was a big success, though.
And she now has the picture to prove it.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
