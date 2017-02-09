Northeast storm warnings cause scattered delays at KCI

The National Weather Service called for winter storm warnings throughout much of the Northeast Thursday, as heavy snow fell in New England and caused scattered cancellations at Kansas City International Airport.
Airlines such as Delta, Southwest and United posted delays for incoming flights to the Kansas City International Airport on Thursday morning. Four flights from Newark, New York and Boston were canceled and three were delayed. To check the status of a flight, visit flykci.com.
Meteorologists called for heavy snow and strong winds throughout the Interstate 95 corridor, including metropolitan areas such as Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. Snowfall accumulations of 12 to 18 inches were predicted for parts of Massachusetts, and 10 to 14 inches were predicted for the New York City area.
The snowfall is expected to taper off by Thursday evening but experts warned of dangerous travel conditions, sub-freezing temperatures and low visibility.
Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen
Comments