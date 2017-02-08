Polar Plunge fundraiser brings in $284,000 for Special Olympics Missouri

The 13th annual Polar Plunge at Longview Lake raised $283,764 for Special Olympics Missouri.
The event on Jan. 28 drew 745 people who braved the cold water. Online fundraising continues. The organizers’ goal is to reach $285,000.
“Special Olympics provides people with intellectual disabilities continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy as they participate in the sharing of gifts and friendships with their fellow athletes, their family and friends and communities across Missouri,” the organization said.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
