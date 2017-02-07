National centennial observance of U.S. entry into World War I will be in Kansas City

2:09 Indivisible KC holds anti-Trump protest in Johnson County Pause

1:19 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signs 'right-to-work' legislation

0:53 Smart City website launches in KC

2:11 Mercy Ships help save Sambany's life

0:54 Two men found shot to death in Kansas City, Kan.

1:54 Test scores are up in Kansas City Public Schools

1:26 University Academy scores 100 percent on state APR

1:51 Mayor Sly James keeps his focus on Kansas City despite second-term challenges

2:36 Meyer Circle Sea Horse Fountain in need of repairs